Man shot, killed by DC police in Northwest identified

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

September 1, 2021, 5:29 PM

The D.C. police on Wednesday identified the man an officer shot and killed in Northwest on Tuesday night.

George Watson, 34, of Northwest, was shot and killed around 7 p.m. on V Street near 14th Street, police said in a statement Wednesday.

Police said they were called to an apartment because of a report of someone with a gun, and that Watson came out from the apartment three times to talk with them, the third time with “an apparent rifle-style weapon” which he pointed at officers.

One officer shot Watson, who died at a hospital nearby.

A D.C. police spokeswoman on Wednesday told WTOP an officer suffered “a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the hand.” She wouldn’t identify Watson’s weapon; asked whether the officer was shot by Watson, she said the circumstances of the officer’s wound would be released at the end of an internal affairs investigation.

Police Chief Robert Contee on Tuesday night said Watson’s weapon was possibly an air rifle. He referred to the photo police posted on social media, saying that’s not the condition that was displayed to the officers.

“This weapon looks very real,” Contee said, adding that the weapon’s purpose will be determined during the police investigation.

WTOP’s Jose Umaña contributed to this report.

