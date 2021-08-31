CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Keeping COVID cases in schools in perspective | Pandemic effect on rents | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
DC police officer, suspect shot during altercation in Northwest

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

August 31, 2021, 8:37 PM

A D.C. police officer and a suspect were both shot during an altercation in Northwest D.C. Tuesday evening.

D.C. police said the shooting occurred near the intersection of V and 14th streets at around 8 p.m. Preliminary reports show both exchanged gunfire and sustained gunshot wounds.

Police recovered a weapon from the scene belonging to the suspect.

Police Chief Robert Contee is on the scene and will address the media.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

WTOP’s Laura Spitalniak contributed to this report. 

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

