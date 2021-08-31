DC police officer, suspect shot during altercation in Northwest

A D.C. police officer and a suspect were both shot during an altercation in Northwest D.C. Tuesday evening.
D.C. police said the shooting occurred near the intersection of V and 14th streets at around 8 p.m. Preliminary reports show both exchanged gunfire and sustained gunshot wounds.
Police recovered a weapon from the scene belonging to the suspect.
A firearm was recovered from the suspect and is pictured below. pic.twitter.com/BNdPA8yaGy
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 1, 2021
Police Chief Robert Contee is on the scene and will address the media.
Below is a map of where the incident took place.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
WTOP’s Laura Spitalniak contributed to this report.