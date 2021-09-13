Coronavirus News: More vaccine mandates might be needed, Fauci says | Mandates lead to hospital resignations | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Home » Washington, DC News » Capitol Police say they're…

Capitol Police say they’re ready for so-called ‘Justice for J6’ rally

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

September 13, 2021, 5:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

It has been more than eight months since a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of President Biden’s 2020 election victory. Since then, federal authorities have arrested hundreds of people in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection.

A rally will be held Saturday near the site of that attack in support of those charged, and violent far-right groups such as the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys are expected to show up.

On Monday, congressional officials approved a plan to put temporary fencing back around the Capitol ahead of the rally. U.S. Capitol Police also issued a message to anyone who plans to take part in the so-called “Justice for J6” rally: Stay home — and if you don’t, Capitol Police will be ready.

“I urge anyone who is thinking about causing trouble to stay home,” said Capitol Police’s new chief, Tom Manger, in a statement. “We will enforce the law and not tolerate violence.”

Capitol Police say that since that attack – which injured about 150 officers and left five people dead – they have “improved training, created a critical incident response plan, acquired additional equipment and technology, and launched a now department-wide operation planning process.”

More recently, the Capitol Police has taken more dramatic measures to ensure order is maintained: Last week, the department issued an emergency declaration that will allow it “to deputize outside law enforcement officers as United States Capitol Police Special Officers.”

“We want to reassure everyone these are temporary measures to ensure everyone’s safety,” Manger said.

In addition, The Associated Press reports that authorities are monitoring information on hotel bookings, flights and car rental reservations — as well as information on buses that have been chartered to bring groups into D.C.

To drive home that message, Capitol Police released some images of recent training exercises and intelligence briefings. You can see a few of those below.

U.S. Capitol Police released this image Monday of a recent department intelligence briefing.

Courtesy U.S. Capitol Police
U.S. Capitol Police released this image Monday of a recent training exercise.

Courtesy U.S. Capitol Police
U.S. Capitol Police released this image Monday of a recent training exercise.

Courtesy U.S. Capitol Police
(1/3)

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden administration sets November deadline for federal employee vaccine mandate

Following NAPA study, OPM details broad plans to chart a new course

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up