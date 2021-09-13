Capitol Police say they’re ready for so-called ‘Justice for J6’ rally

On Monday, congressional officials approved a plan to put temporary fencing back around the Capitol ahead of the rally.

It has been more than eight months since a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of President Biden’s 2020 election victory. Since then, federal authorities have arrested hundreds of people in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection.

A rally will be held Saturday near the site of that attack in support of those charged, and violent far-right groups such as the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys are expected to show up.

On Monday, congressional officials approved a plan to put temporary fencing back around the Capitol ahead of the rally. U.S. Capitol Police also issued a message to anyone who plans to take part in the so-called “Justice for J6” rally: Stay home — and if you don’t, Capitol Police will be ready.

“I urge anyone who is thinking about causing trouble to stay home,” said Capitol Police’s new chief, Tom Manger, in a statement. “We will enforce the law and not tolerate violence.”

Capitol Police say that since that attack – which injured about 150 officers and left five people dead – they have “improved training, created a critical incident response plan, acquired additional equipment and technology, and launched a now department-wide operation planning process.”

More recently, the Capitol Police has taken more dramatic measures to ensure order is maintained: Last week, the department issued an emergency declaration that will allow it “to deputize outside law enforcement officers as United States Capitol Police Special Officers.”

“We want to reassure everyone these are temporary measures to ensure everyone’s safety,” Manger said.

In addition, The Associated Press reports that authorities are monitoring information on hotel bookings, flights and car rental reservations — as well as information on buses that have been chartered to bring groups into D.C.

To drive home that message, Capitol Police released some images of recent training exercises and intelligence briefings. You can see a few of those below.