Man ‘on patrol’ with bayonet, machete arrested near Democratic National Committee HQ

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

September 13, 2021, 11:32 AM

The truck that was pulled over near the Democratic National Committee headquarters Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Courtesy U.S. Capitol Police)

Courtesy U.S. Capitol Police
The truck had an American flag picture where the license plate should have been. (Courtesy U.S. Capitol Police)

Courtesy U.S. Capitol Police
A swastika and other white supremacist symbols were painted on the truck. (Courtesy U.S. Capitol Police)

Courtesy U.S. Capitol Police
The U.S. Capitol Police said on Monday they arrested a man with knives in his truck who told officers he was “on patrol” outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

The police said in a statement that they found the man in a pickup truck with a swastika and other white supremacist symbols painted on it, and a picture of an American flag where the license plate should have been.

They pulled the driver – Donald Craighead, 44, of Oceanside, California — over on the 500 block of South Capitol Street in Southwest, about a block from the DNC headquarters. The police said the officers found a bayonet and a machete, which are illegal in D.C., in the truck.

They added that he began talking about “white supremacist ideology and other rhetoric pertaining to white supremacy.”

“This is good police work plain and simple,” Chief Tom Manger said in the statement. “We applaud the officers’ keen observation and the teamwork that resulted in this arrest.”

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

