Around 75% of DC government workers report being fully vaccinated ahead of mandate deadline

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

September 30, 2021, 7:55 PM

With the deadline looming for D.C. government workers to get at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, around 75% of them are reporting that they are fully vaccinated.

Those who have not submitted their vaccination status by Thursday risk losing their licenses or jobs.

DC Health said 89% of government employees have submitted their vaccination status, and around 300 have submitted medical or religious accommodations request.

Among D.C. Fire and EMS workers, 83% have reported at least partial vaccination, or 1,710 people of 2,047 total employees. Around 270 requests for medical or religious exemption are currently under review.

City Administrator Kevin Donahue said all requests are given the level of scrutiny and full deliberation required under federal law.

Donahue said workers would be given several weeks’ notice “to be reminded of their obligations. So the initial interaction between the employer and an employee who has not complied is a reminder and then a conference.”

On Sept. 20, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered that all city school workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by November.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

