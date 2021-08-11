CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-region venues require vaccination or negative test | What to know about possible regional vaccine passport | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Echostage joins list of DC-area venues requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

Zeke Hartner

August 11, 2021

Echostage joined several of D.C.’s prominent entertainment venues in saying it will require guests to either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before being allowed in.

Beginning Aug. 21, guests will be required to bring a vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test result within the last 72 hours — or a photo of the card or results — in order to attend Echostage, Soundcheck or Glow events.

Venue-operator I.M.P. — which owns The Anthem, 9:30 Club and Merriweather Post Pavilion — announced Tuesday that it will require vaccinations or negative test results for entry to its venues beginning Aug. 15.

I.M.P. said in a news release that its venues have been closed for 17 months due to the pandemic, and it will do “everything in our power” to never experience another shutdown again.

“If you want to enjoy a performance with us and thousands of others, you will demonstrate you’ve protected yourself, the people around you, and the community by taking the vaccine, or if you’re ineligible or choose not to be vaccinated, prove that you do not have Covid when you join us,” the release said.

WTOP’s Jose Umana contributed to this report.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

