DC-area entertainment venues to require proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

August 10, 2021, 9:45 PM

The operator of the D.C.-area’s most prominent venues said guests would need to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test to be allowed to attend its shows.

I.M.P. said in a news release that its venues have been closed for 17 months due to the pandemic, and it will do “everything in our power” to never experience another shutdown again.

The new policy will take effect starting Friday.

“If you want to enjoy a performance with us and thousands of others, you will demonstrate you’ve protected yourself, the people around you, and the community by taking the vaccine, or if you’re ineligible or choose not to be vaccinated, prove that you do not have Covid when you join us,” the release said.

The company operates three D.C. venues — the 9:30 Club, the Anthem and Lincoln Theatre — and the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

The release said that those who have purchased a ticket and has an issue with the new policy could request a refund or a voucher for an upcoming show.

I.M.P. said the decision is not a “political statement,” but a recognition that vaccines can protect people from the worst outcomes of catching COVID-19.

The new policy comes as an alliance of D.C.-area theaters said last Thursday that guests would be required to show proof of vaccination for all indoor public performances.

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

