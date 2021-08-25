CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some parents want outdoor school lunches | DC Council wants COVID testing dropped | Maryland conference attendees test positive | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Washington, DC News » Capitol bomb threat suspect…

Capitol bomb threat suspect to remain in DC jail pending mental competency evaluation

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

August 25, 2021, 6:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The man who drove his pickup truck onto the sidewalk of the Library of Congress last week and threatened to have a bomb will remain in D.C. jail.

A federal judge has continued Floyd Roseberry’s mental competency evaluation until Sept. 22, to allow time for changes in Roseberry’s medications.

During an appearance before a D.C. District Court on Aug. 20, Roseberry told the judge he had gone two days without his medication, which included blood pressure medication and what he referred to as “mind medicine,” and he said he wasn’t sure he could follow the proceedings. The judge initially scheduled a mental competency evaluation and a follow-up hearing for Wednesday.

A clinician with the D.C. Department of Behavioral Health who met with Roseberry for more than an hour Tuesday, told the court she’s concerned about the medications prescribed by Roseberry’s psychiatrist in North Carolina, who has agreed to prescribe different medications for his patient.

Roseberry, who is from Cleveland County, North Carolina, is facing weapons of mass destruction charges. His bomb threat sparked a standoff with police that lasted for several hours before he surrendered to police. Roseberry has not entered a plea.

Related Gallery

No bomb in truck at Library of Congress; police clearing scene

The man suspected of driving his pickup truck onto the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress, claiming to have a bomb and triggering an hourslong standoff, surrendered to authorities Thursday afternoon, police say.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon: US troops must get their COVID-19 vaccines ASAP

How volatile was 2020 for contractors? Deltek’s survey tells us

For federal employees, 3 items to watch in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

Pentagon putting more data behind IT modernization decisions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up