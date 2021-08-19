US Capitol Police: ‘Active bomb threat investigation’ near Library of Congress

Police are investigating a report of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill. They evacuated the area around the building. The Cannon House Office Building is being evacuated.

U.S. Capitol Police say they are conducting an “active bomb threat investigation” in response to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress Thursday morning, leading to a large police presence and evacuations of some buildings.

The Associated Press reports police are investigating the report of a possible explosive in a pickup truck and that the area was being evacuated.

In a tweet, Capitol Police asked people to stay away from the area and said, “This is an ongoing investigation. We are monitoring this situation closely and will update this account as we can get information we can release.”

NOW: The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress. Please stay away from this area and follow this account for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/LMBYBTJn4t — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

Multiple buildings on the Capitol Complex were being evacuated, including the Cannon House Office Building, where staffers were being directed to the Longworth House Office Building down the street, according to WTOP Capitol Hill correspondent Mitchell Miller, who is reporting from the scene.

The incident has spurred a massive police presence, Miller said.

The Washington Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI Washington Field Office also tweeted that that they were responding to the scene.

“It’s not known about what the situation is with that vehicle, but it is clearly being treated as a very serious situation by law enforcement,” Miller said.

The incident has also led to several road closures near the Capitol Complex. D.C. police said Independence Avenue is closed between 3rd Street Southwest and 2nd Street Southeast; Constitution Avenue is closed between 3rd Street Northwest and 2nd Street Northeast, and East Catpiol Street is closed between First Street Northeast and 2nd Street Southeast.

In addition, Metro said trains on the Orange, Blue and Silver Lines were bypassing the Capitol South station and that riders should expect delays in both directions.