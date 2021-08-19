CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Maryland vaccines update | Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff | US calls for booster shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » Washington, DC News » US Capitol Police: 'Active…

US Capitol Police: ‘Active bomb threat investigation’ near Library of Congress

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

August 19, 2021, 10:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

U.S. Capitol Police say they are conducting an “active bomb threat investigation” in response to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress Thursday morning, leading to a large police presence and evacuations of some buildings.

The Associated Press reports police are investigating the report of a possible explosive in a pickup truck and that the area was being evacuated.

In a tweet, Capitol Police asked people to stay away from the area and said, “This is an ongoing investigation. We are monitoring this situation closely and will update this account as we can get information we can release.”

 

Multiple buildings on the Capitol Complex were being evacuated, including the Cannon House Office Building, where staffers were being directed to the Longworth House Office Building down the street, according to WTOP Capitol Hill correspondent Mitchell Miller, who is reporting from the scene.

The incident has spurred a massive police presence, Miller said.

The Washington Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI Washington Field Office also tweeted that that they were responding to the scene.

“It’s not known about what the situation is with that vehicle, but it is clearly being treated as a very serious situation by law enforcement,” Miller said. 

The incident has also led to several road closures near the Capitol Complex. D.C. police said Independence Avenue is closed between 3rd Street Southwest and 2nd Street Southeast; Constitution Avenue is closed between 3rd Street Northwest and 2nd Street Northeast, and East Catpiol Street is closed between First Street Northeast and 2nd Street Southeast.

In addition, Metro said trains on the Orange, Blue and Silver Lines were bypassing the Capitol South station and that riders should expect delays in both directions.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Pentagon says it is moving readiness away from short-term goals

Unvaccinated federal employees who refuse testing could also face disciplinary action

Relief groups helping troops bring furry friends overseas

Report: Census hit by cyberattack, US count unaffected

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up