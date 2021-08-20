CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Va. COVID-19 boosters update | DC concert venues tighten vaccine policy | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Suspect in bizarre Capitol Hill bomb threat to be charged in federal court

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

August 20, 2021, 10:50 AM

A man who claimed to have a bomb and drove his pickup truck onto the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress, sparking an hourslong standoff and evacuations of Capitol Hill office buildings and homes, is expected to be charged in federal court.

The man, identified by U.S. Capitol Police as 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry, of Grover, North Carolina, surrendered to authorities Thursday afternoon about five hours after the bizarre incident began unfolding. Capitol Police said they found “possible bomb making materials,” but no bomb, inside Roseberry’s truck.

It’s unclear what charges Roseberry will face, but he will make an appearance before Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C.

On Thursday, authorities said Thursday they didn’t yet know Roseberry’s motive. They said they had no indication he acted with anyone else, and said they had learned from interviews with family members, his mother had recently died and that there were other unspecified “issues he was dealing with.”

During the standoff, Roseberry livestreamed several videos of himself, making rambling comments about President Joe Biden and Democrats, calling himself a patriot and saying he was part of a revolution.

The bomb threat led to a massive police presence on Capitol Hill. The House and Senate were not in session, but staffers and other Capitol Hill workers were evacuated from buildings Thursday morning, including some workers who were directed to use underground tunnels connecting Capitol Complex office buildings.

Police negotiated with Roseberry by writing messages on a whiteboard and even sent in a “robot” to deliver a phone.

For part of the day Thursday, evacuation notices spilled over into a few blocks of the residential neighborhood directly east of the Capitol, before authorities finished clearing the scene and determined the area to be safe.

The bomb threat came a few months after a man rammed a Capitol Hill barricade, killing officer William “Billy Evans,” and several months after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, when thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the building.

A day before the riot at the Capitol, pipe bombs were left at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee in Washington. No one has been arrested yet for placing the bombs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

