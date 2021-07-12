Washington Monument to reopen Wednesday

After a six-month closure, the Washington Monument will reopen to visitors Wednesday.
The National Park Service said in a release Monday that the monument will reopen July 14 at 9 a.m. and be open for visitors 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
Visitors need tickets to the monument, and they can only be had online at recreation.gov. There’s a $1 reservation fee per ticket, and the tickets for each day become available at 10 a.m. the day before.
The monument was closed from March to October 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, reopening and then closing again in January of this year. Visitors to the monument are required to wear masks, the park service said, regardless of vaccination status.
