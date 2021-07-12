Coronavirus News: Pfizer to discuss booster with feds | Md. gives away scholarships | Vaccinated people rarely die from COVID | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Washington Monument to reopen Wednesday

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

July 12, 2021, 12:41 PM

After a six-month closure, the Washington Monument will reopen to visitors Wednesday.

The National Park Service said in a release Monday that the monument will reopen July 14 at 9 a.m. and be open for visitors 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Visitors need tickets to the monument, and they can only be had online at recreation.gov. There’s a $1 reservation fee per ticket, and the tickets for each day become available at 10 a.m. the day before.

The monument was closed from March to October 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, reopening and then closing again in January of this year. Visitors to the monument are required to wear masks, the park service said, regardless of vaccination status.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

