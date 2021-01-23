Washington Monument closes indefinitely to the public

The Washington Monument will remain close indefinitely to the public to protect staff and visitors from COVID-19.

The Washington Monument will remain close indefinitely to the public to protect staff and visitors from COVID-19, the National Park Service (NPS) said Saturday.

The monument closed on Jan. 11 as part of security measures around President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

NPS said they would be keeping an eye on the public health conditions in the D.C. area and other indoor attractions’ operating status to determine when it would be safe to reopen.

Along with the Washington Monument, all indoor attractions managed as part of the National Mall and Memorial Parks — such as the Belmont-Paul Women’s Equality National Monument, Ford’s Theatre National Historic Site and tours of the Old Post Office Tower — have also been closed.

Updates to the monument’s operating status will be posted online and to the National Park Service’s social media pages.

