DC Council restores some funding for programs cut from mayor’s budget

In its first vote on the District's proposed fiscal 2027 budget, the D.C. Council restored more than $400 million in funding to several major programs.

In its first pass at revising the District’s fiscal 2027 budget, the D.C. Council voted to restore more than $400 million in funding to several major programs, reversing a number of cuts in Mayor Muriel Bowser’s plan as it moves forward with its own spending priorities.

Among the biggest changes: some additional funding for early childhood educators, legal services and paid family leave, all of which saw significant reductions in the budget the mayor submitted to the council in April.

When D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson revealed his version of the budget Monday, he said the council focused on support for services residents depend on. That included restoring funding to the Early Childhood Educator Pay Equity Fund.

“The pay equity fund is about improving the quality of childcare, recognizing that childcare workers are actually early childhood educators,” he said.

The proposal also increases funding for childcare subsidies, with the goal of reducing or eliminating waitlists for families in the coming fiscal years.

At the same time, it restores funding for legal aid programs and victim services, which provide support for low-income residents and those navigating the court system.

“Access to Justice (Initiative) has gotten a lot of attention. The budget will restore for FY27 the same level of funding as in FY26,” Mendelson said.

The council’s proposal also includes a $15 million increase for public charter schools, as well as funding for hundreds of housing vouchers aimed at keeping current assistance in place and helping families transition out of temporary housing.

The budget also sets aside $300 million for upgrades at the Stadium-Armory Metro station, a key infrastructure project tied to the planned redevelopment of the RFK Stadium site with a new Commanders stadium.

Much of the money for these funding restorations comes from revenue tied to the District’s efforts to opt out of President Donald Trump’s tax cuts, known as “decoupling.” Another source not included in the mayor’s original budget estimates was roughly $150 million from D.C.’s reserve funds.

Even with those additions, not all programs cut in the mayor’s proposal are being fully restored.

A second vote on the budget is set for June 23. Final approval could come by the end of June or in July.

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