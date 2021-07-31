Metro Board member weighs possibility of fare increase for long-distance riders

Metrorail fares for long distance passengers may be going up this year.

Metrorail fares for long-distance passengers may be going up in the near future.

A Metro Board finance committee chairman said Thursday he wants to study the existing fare structure, which he believes is outdated and appears to reward distance riders.

“The longer distance rider over time appears to have been getting a progressively better deal relative to other riders in the system,” Metro Board Finance and Capital Committee Chair Steven McMillin said Thursday at a WMATA meeting. “We are still capping fares at a distance which was equivalent to the maximum trip back in 1983.”

McMillin said he thinks long-distance riders may be willing to pay more, and certain Metro riders may see an increase in their fares soon.

“I’m wondering if we are missing an opportunity with the max fare as constrained as it has been in the past,” McMillin said. “We will not be making decisions here today, but exploring some of the background that will support decision making that we might engage in later in the year.”