Mother of man killed during police chase last year confronts DC mayor at tourism event

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

June 24, 2021, 3:21 PM

During a public event to promote city tourism on Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was confronted by the mother of a man killed during a police chase last year.

“I’ve tried my best to be a respectful citizen, but I’m asking you woman to woman,” Karen Hylton said to Bowser.

Hylton spoke up during the event on U Street after Mayor Bowser opened questions up to the public.

“When your officer that protects D.C. chased and killed my child … nothing came from you,” she said.

Karon Hylton-Brown, 20, was riding a moped in D.C. in October when he was killed after being hit by an oncoming vehicle during a police chase Oct. 23.

Karen Hylton confronts D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser about her son who died in a police chase last year during a news conference to promote D.C. tourism on Wednesday. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk)

An officer pursued Hylton-Brown in the Brightwood Park neighborhood, reportedly because he was riding without a helmet.

Days of protests took place at the Fourth District Station following Karon Hylton-Brown’s death.

Four police officers were placed on leave in the case.

In response to Hylton saying that she hasn’t heard from the mayor’s office, Bowser said, “No, that’s not true. No that’s not. You know very well that’s not true.”

D.C. police told WTOP that the case is under review by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C.

WTOP has reached out to the mayor’s office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for comment.

