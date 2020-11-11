Father of man killed in crash after DC police pursuit calls for change

The father of Karon Hylton-Brown, the 20-year-old killed in a moped crash last month after being chased by D.C. police, said Wednesday he wants justice, and police reform.

Charles Brown, Karon Hylton-Brown’s father, spoke to reporters at a news conference in his lawyer’s office in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Brown said, “I’m a taxpaying citizen of Washington, D.C. … I pay [the police] to protect and serve the criminal and the law-abiding citizen; that’s what they’re supposed to do.”

Hylton-Brown was pursued Oct. 23 in the Brightwood Park neighborhood, reportedly because he was riding without a helmet. Brown pointed out that the Metropolitan Police Department policy bars police pursuits for minor traffic violations.

Days of protests at the Fourth District police station followed, and Brown was reportedly one of those arrested in the incidents.

Four police officers have been placed on leave in the case, and Brown said Wednesday, “Someone should have said, ‘Stop.'”

He added, “As far as police, I have no love for them. None. None. Because they’re all at fault.”

Malik Shabazz, the attorney for the family, said he will conduct an investigation, and said while there is no legal action planned right now, there could be litigation in the future.

“Karon is dead today because the Metropolitan Police Department, and the District of Columbia, and the Police Chief do not train and supervise their officers properly,” said Shabazz.

At one point during the news conference, Karon Hylton-Brown’s mother entered the room and listened before interrupting to say that she had not been consulted, and that Brown and Shabazz did not speak for her.

Contacted for comment, D.C. police spokesperson Kristen Metzger wrote in an email: “This is currently an active investigation and there are no further details to provide.”