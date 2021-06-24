CORONAVIRUS: Life expectancy drops | Vaccine clinics in Howard Co. | Why vaccine goal will be missed | Vaccine rates among DC teens | Area vaccination numbers
Library of Congress set to reopen to public with timed-entry passes

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

June 24, 2021, 5:45 PM

The Library of Congress will reopen the doors of the Thomas Jefferson Building to the public with timed entry passes beginning on July 15, the library announced Thursday.

The free passes will be available three days a week, and will only be good for a limited window of time. Guests will be able to walk through the Thomas Jefferson building and a number of exhibits that have been set up. Tickets can be reserved online.

“We are thrilled to welcome visitors back to the iconic Jefferson Building in July,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden in a release. “We hope that by introducing a free but ticketed experience, we can safely and responsibly begin to share the Library’s great treasures with the American people once again.”

Passes will be available for Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Final entry will be at 3 p.m.

The passes will be available for reservation on a rolling 30-day basis. One person can reserve up to six passes and each visitor must have a printed pass or a digital pass on a mobile device in order to enter.

Visitors to the library will be asked to maintain social distancing measures and wear a mask while inside.

Visitors who require assistance under the Americans with Disabilities Act must submit a request at least five business days ahead of their visit by contacting ADA@loc.gov or 202-707-6024.

The library will also host five Movies on the Lawn on Thursday nights beginning July 8 and running until Aug. 5.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

