DC police up reward in search for suspect in shooting that left 3-year-old dead

D.C. police and federal agencies have upped the reward in the search for a suspect that fatally shot a 3-year-old girl in Southeast D.C. last week.

The reward for the suspect in the death of 3-year-old Ty'ah Settles has. been upped to $50,000.(Credit DC Police) The reward for the suspect in the death of 3-year-old Ty'ah Settles has. been upped to $50,000.(Credit DC Police) D.C. police and federal agencies have upped the reward in the search for a suspect that fatally shot a 3-year-old girl in Southeast D.C. last week.

On Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department upped the reward to $25,000 for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people involved in the shooting death of 3-year-old Ty’ah Settles. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives added another $10,000 and $15,000, respectively — bringing the total possible reward up to $50,000.

Three-year-old Ty’ah Settles was shot and killed around 9 p.m. Friday in the area of the 2300 block of Hartford Street.

According to police, Ty’ah was in a vehicle at the time and was brought to a nearby fire station in the 2400 block of Irving Street.

When officers arrived, she was unconscious and not breathing. She was then medevaced to a hospital, where she later died.

Anyone who has information in this case should contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to the department’s tip line at 50411.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.