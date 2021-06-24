Montgomery Co. won’t host July 4 bash

Maryland's Montgomery County won't be hosting a July 4 celebration this year.

In a release, the county said the coronavirus pandemic created uncertainty and it “could not guarantee the Germantown Glory and Mid-County Sparkles celebrations would take place and did not establish a contract for the event.”

Outdoor pools, at least, will open from noon to 7 p.m. on Independence Day.

In addition, Montgomery Fire and Rescue Services warned about possible dangers from illegal fireworks.

All fireworks, including sparklers, are illegal in Montgomery County.