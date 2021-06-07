DC schools outlines health, safety measures for in-person learning this fall

D.C. schools outlines health and safety measures public schools will be implementing in the fall, when students will be back inside classrooms full time.

D.C. Public Schools outlined the health and safety measures its schools will be implementing for the fall as students are expected to return to classrooms full time.

All staff, students and visitors will be required to wear a mask, D.C. Public Schools said in a news release Monday. Daily personal protective equipment and hygiene supplies will be provided.

Schools will also receive heating, ventilation and air conditioning enhancements for improved ventilation.

Students in a space will be separated as far possible, and social distancing will be practiced, including at meal times.

There will be no cap for the number of interactions within a cohort, D.C. schools said, meaning students will be able to switch classes throughout the day. However, interactions will be limited to the “extent feasible.”

Students and staff will complete a daily screening, but temperatures will not be taken upon arriving to school.

Families and community members will be invited to take walk-throughs of their schools this summer to see the safety protocols and improvements in place for the fall.

“With collaboration, transparency, and a commitment to health & safety, we will ensure our buildings remain safe and healthy spaces for engaging and joyful learning experiences,” D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said in a statement.

D.C. schools are expecting a full return to the classroom this fall, but for those who need to stay home, the District is also offering a limited virtual option.

