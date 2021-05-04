Shot and a beer: DC offering walk-up vaccines, beverages at Kennedy Center

D.C. is offering a walk-up vaccine clinic with a free beer afterward. Here's what to know.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the event on Tuesday. It’ll be held at The Reach at the Kennedy Center, 2700 F St. NW, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 6.

Participants have to be 21 or older, and the clinic is administering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Each person who gets the shot will get a free beer from Solace Brewing Company.

The clinic is part of D.C.’s Vaxed for Mom initiative.

The news comes as Bowser’s office also announced that there were no new COVID-19 deaths in the District on Monday. That’s the D.C.’s third consecutive day without a COVID-19 death.

Come get vaccinated and grab a beer, on us, to enjoy what looks to be a beautiful Thursday! 🍻We’ll see you from 4-8 pm at The Reach at @kencen. No appointment necessary. pic.twitter.com/YQBXs5FRa1 — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) May 4, 2021

The announcement for Thursday’s event comes as Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said earlier this week that state employees who get vaccinated will receive $100.

