Shot and a beer: DC offering walk-up vaccines, beverages at Kennedy Center

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

May 4, 2021, 2:45 PM

D.C. is offering a walk-up vaccine clinic with a free beer afterward.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the event on Tuesday. It’ll be held at The Reach at the Kennedy Center, 2700 F St. NW, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 6.

Participants have to be 21 or older, and the clinic is administering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Each person who gets the shot will get a free beer from Solace Brewing Company.

The clinic is part of D.C.’s Vaxed for Mom initiative.

The news comes as Bowser’s office also announced that there were no new COVID-19 deaths in the District on Monday. That’s the D.C.’s third consecutive day without a COVID-19 death.

The announcement for Thursday’s event comes as Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said earlier this week that state employees who get vaccinated will receive $100.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

