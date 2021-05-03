Hogan: $100 for Md. state employees who get COVID-19 vaccine

If you're a state employee in Maryland who's hasn't gotten vaccinated against the coronavirus, maybe some money will help sway you.

If you’re a state employee in Maryland who hasn’t yet received the COVID-19 vaccine, maybe some money will help sway you.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that the state will “offer a $100 financial incentive” to workers who get the jab.

“With this incentive program, we are further encouraging state employees to get vaccinated to help keep themselves, their families, and their communities healthy and safe,” Hogan said in a statement.

“Incentives like this are another way to reinforce the importance of getting vaccinated, and we strongly encourage businesses across the state to consider offering incentives to their workers as well. These vaccines are safe and effective, they’re free, and they’re readily available with or without an appointment.”

According to the release, all state employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible.

To get the money, workers have to give their HR office proof of vaccination and agree to receive all subsequent CDC-recommended booster vaccinations within 18 months of being fully vaccinated.

It’s also retroactive, so if you’re a state employee who’s already fully vaccinated, you can get the $100 incentive payment.

But there’s a caveat: If you refuse subsequent CDC-recommended booster vaccinations after receiving the vaccination incentive, you’ll have to repay the state $100.

Asked whether anything similar was in the works for the District, Patrick Ashley, senior deputy director for DC Health, wouldn’t answer directly.

“We’re looking at the data of what has been done,” Ashley said on a conference call Monday. “We’re looking at a number of different ways” to encourage workers to get vaccinated.

WTOP’s Rick Massimo contributed to this report.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.