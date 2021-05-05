CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. nursing homes data | Prince George's Co. vaccination outreach | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Appointments no longer needed at Md.’s mass vaccination sites

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

May 5, 2021, 12:46 PM

Maryland residents no longer need appointments to get COVID-19 vaccinations at any of the state’s 13 mass vaccination sites.

Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement during Wednesday’s Board of Public Works meeting.

“Walk-ups have been an incredibly successful tool, and we are now able to make them available at all of our mass vaccination sites across the state. The sooner we get more Marylanders vaccinated, the sooner we can put this pandemic behind us once and for all,” Hogan said.

Walk-up times do vary, so be prepared to wait.

Hogan on Tuesday said Maryland was ahead of President Joe Biden’s goal of making sure that 70% of adults had at least one shot by July 4.

Overall, Maryland has administered nearly 5 million COVID-19 vaccine shots. Roughly 85% of Marylanders 65 and older have received at least one shot, and 62% of all Marylanders 18 or older have received at least one dose.

Hogan said his own goal is to “get things back to normal by Memorial Day, which is coming up very soon.”

No-appointment vaccinations are available at the following locations:

Montgomery College (Pfizer, Moderna)
20200 Observation Drive
Germantown, Md. 20876
Walk-up clinics vary.

Mall in Columbia (Moderna)
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy.
Columbia, Md 21044
Wednesday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Maryland State Fairgrounds (Pfizer)
2200 York Rd.
Lutherville, Md. 21093
Walk-up clinics vary.

Frederick County (Moderna)
800 Oak St.
Frederick, Md. 21703
Walk-up clinics vary.

Six Flags America Theme Park (Pfizer)
13710 Central Ave.
Bowie, Md. 20721
Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Regency Furniture Stadium (Pfizer)
11765 St. Linus Drive
Waldorf, Md 20602
Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ripken Ironbirds Stadium (Pfizer)
873 Long Drive
Aberdeen, Md. 21001
Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

M & Bank Stadium (Pfizer)
1101 Russell St.
Baltimore, Md. 21230
Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital (Pfizer)
1 W Pratt St.
Baltimore, Md. 21201
Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
NOTE: Baltimore City residents only

Greenbelt Metro Station (Pfizer)
5717 Greenbelt Metro Drive
Greenbelt, Md. 20740
Monday-Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday-Thursday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Moderna)
550 Taylor Ave.
Annapolis, Md. 21401
Wednesday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wicomico Youth & Civic Center (Pfizer)
500 Glen Ave.
Salisbury, MD 21804
Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hagerstown Premium Outlets (Pfizer)
900 Premium Outlets Blvd.
Hagerstown, MD 21740
Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Vaccines won’t be given on days when M&T Bank Stadium and Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium have big sporting events planned.

Marylanders can get a guaranteed time slot by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling the COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829). It’s open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

