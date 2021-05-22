CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Anne Arundel Co. Schools relax guidelines | DC pools reopen | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » DC leaders, volunteers encourage…

DC leaders, volunteers encourage residents to get vaccinated

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

May 22, 2021, 7:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Volunteers arrive at the Rosedale Recreation Center in Northeast D.C., preparing to go door-to-door to encourage residents to get vaccinated.

WTOP/Melissa Howell
Councilman Charles Allen speaks with a Northeast D.C. resident about the coronavirus vaccine program.

WTOP/Melissa Howell
Volunteers have knocked on more than 12,000 doors.

WTOP/Melissa Howell
Residents receive information on Stay DC, a program focused on helping those in need of financial assistance or help to pay rent.

WTOP/Melissa Howell
(1/4)

Volunteers joined D.C. leaders Saturday and went door-to-door near the Rosedale Recreation Center in Northeast to help encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Community Corps Day of Action Kickoff focused on spreading the word about the importance of getting the shot at a nearby vaccination center. Hundreds of volunteers from each ward showed up with a focus on helping each resident make a plan to get vaccinated.

Ward 6 Council member Charles Allen was among those educating residents. He reminded volunteers their mission was to build relationships and provide education.

Brenda Garnes, a neighborhood resident, was one of the first to meet with volunteers.

“This vaccination is going to save all of us. A lot of people don’t realize it, but the more the community pulls in, we’re all going to survive,” she said.

Deputy Mayor of Health and Human Services Wayne Turnage said while he feels good about how vaccination efforts have been going, there is still a lot of work to be done.

“If people decide to stop at 50% and others stop wearing their mask, then we could have a problem. Our job is to convince them that the best way, and the most effective way, to get back to normal is to get vaccinated,” he added.

Tomás Talamante, deputy chief of staff to Mayor Muriel Bowser, said the goal is also to provide residents with information about Stay DC, a program focused on helping those in need of financial assistance or help paying rent.

So far, he said, volunteers have knocked on more than 12,000 doors and are looking forward to continuing their efforts.

“We’re doing this throughout the summer. We still know that we have a lot of work to do to make sure our fellow residents get vaccinated,” he added.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Veterans Affairs says no evidence of data loss from SolarWinds hack

With a backlog of 500,000 records requests, NARA asks DoD for help

DoD wants to pay more attention to weapon sustainment, seeing successes in new acquisition polices

‘Diplomacy is a dangerous occupation.’ State Department adds 71 names to memorial wall

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up