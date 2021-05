Some in DC are skipping their second COVID-19 vaccine shots

About 13% of people in D.C. who were supposed to get a second Pfizer or Moderna shot have skipped it, according to Dr. Ankoor Shah, a senior D.C. Health official.

Millions of Americans are missing appointments for their second COVID-19 vaccine doses, and that includes people in the D.C.

That’s higher than the 8% of Americans nationwide missing appointments for their second COVID-19 vaccine dose as of early April, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Shah provided the update during a public oversight roundtable Thursday held by the D.C. Council’s Committee on Health on the District’s COVID-19 vaccination process.

Patrick Ashley, head of emergency response for D.C. Health, said the city has cleared out a backlog of people waiting for appointments, as it pivots away from its preregistration system.

Shah said 20% of D.C.’s population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 30% nationally.

Ward 1 D.C. Council member Brianne Nadeau said there have been “tense moments … but we’ve gotten to a good place.”

