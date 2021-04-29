Former director of DC-based Delta Sigma Theta pleads guilty to embezzlement

Jeanine Henderson Arnett, the former executive director of Delta Sigma Theta, admitted her role in embezzling more than $150,000 from the sorority. Her husband also pleaded guilty.

A Loudoun County, Virginia, couple are facing prison time after admitting to embezzling money from one of the most prominent historically Black sororities in the country.

Jeanine Henderson Arnett, 43, pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $150,000 from the D.C.-based Delta Sigma Theta sorority, which was founded at Howard University in 1913. At the time, Arnett was the executive director of Delta Sigma Theta.

On Wednesday, her husband, 47-year-old Diallo Arnett, pleaded guilty in his role. Jeanine Henderson pleaded guilty on April 20.

The Loudoun County couple spent the money on items like designer Coach handbags, rental cars, real estate, Amazon purchases and other expenses over a two-year period spanning 2017 to 2019, federal prosecutors said. They also transferred $14,162.50 to their personal account.

“While Delta Sigma Theta and its members were committed to a mission of public service, the defendants were committed to a mission of personal benefit, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars to use for their own pleasure,” said Channing Phillips, acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, in a news release.

Arnett’s employment ended when the sorority discovered the misappropriated money, leading to the criminal charges.

The Washington Post says she has since been expelled as a member of the sorority.

Sentencing for the two is set for July 29. The bank fraud charge carries a statutory penalty of up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000 or twice the pecuniary gain or loss of the offense.