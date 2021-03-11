CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to loosen restrictions | Md. gets 6 more mass vaccine sites | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
So it begins: Tidal Basin cherry trees enter first stage of bloom

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

March 11, 2021, 4:06 PM

The Yoshino cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in D.C. entered stage one of six on their way to peak bloom on March 11, 2021. (Courtesy National Park Service)

D.C. residents aren’t the only ones enjoying the return of spring-like weather: The Yoshino cherry trees along the tidal basin took their first step on their journey to peak bloom Thursday.

The National Park Service said the trees had entered into the green bud phase of the blooming sequence, the first stage of six the trees will go through on the path to the peak.

After green buds come visible florets, extension of florets, peduncle elongation, puffy white and finally peak bloom.

Peak bloom — when around 70% of the trees are in the final stage of the blooming process — is expected to fall between April 2 and April 5, depending on the weather, according to the Park Service.

The annual National Cherry Blossom Festival will be held as a hybrid event from March 20 through April 11.

