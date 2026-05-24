DC man indicted on 69 charges after 5 wounded in bus stop shooting

Anthony Del Cid-Morales is charged with assault with intent to kill while armed, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, aggravated assault while armed and related counts.

An 18-year-old D.C. man has been indicted on 69 charges in connection with a January mass shooting that injured five people at a Northwest D.C. bus stop.

Anthony Del Cid-Morales is charged with assault with intent to kill while armed, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, aggravated assault while armed and related counts, according to U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

The indictment also includes multiple enhancements for crimes of violence against Metro Transit passengers. A detention hearing is scheduled for July 10 before Superior Court Judge Jason Park.

Prosecutors said the shooting happened on Jan. 22 around 5:40 p.m., after Del Cid-Morales allegedly sexually assaulted a girl on a bus.

When the bus stopped near 16th Street NW and Missouri Avenue NW, the juvenile victim and a group of friends got off through the rear doors, while Del Cid-Morales got off through the front, according to prosecutors.

As he exited, Del Cid-Morales allegedly pulled out a handgun, racked the slide and fired into a crowd of more than 15 people at the bus stop.

Five people were hit by gunfire. All survived with minor injuries. Prosecutors said three of the victims had been with the girl on the bus, while another was waiting at the stop to go home and the fifth was out for an evening walk.

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