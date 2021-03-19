CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hopkins doctors urge caution | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington, DC News » Howard plans for virtual…

Howard plans for virtual commencement while waiting for in-person guidance from DC

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

March 19, 2021, 5:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

While waiting until D.C. issues guidance on holding in-person festivities, Howard University said that it is also moving forward with plans to conduct a virtual commencement in May.

University President Wayne A.I. Frederick said that when the city does issue the parameters under which in-person graduation could take place, there will certainly be capacity limitations and other restrictions.

Graduation is set for May 8, and the university had tentatively planned to hold in-person commencement that weekend for the classes of 2020 and 2021.

“However, we must continue to follow the recommendations of our local health officials, whatever those recommendations might be at the time of commencement, and act in the best interest of our community’s health and safety,” Frederick said in statement.

Howard University held a virtual graduation last year, where college presidents, celebrities and former President Barack Obama spoke.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USDA launches agencywide review to explore telework, fully virtual options after pandemic

White House reviewing National Cyber Director role as Congress presses for governmentwide leadership

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up