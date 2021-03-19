Howard plans for virtual commencement while waiting for in-person guidance from DC

While waiting until D.C. issues guidance on holding in-person festivities, Howard University said that it is also moving forward with plans to conduct a virtual commencement in May.

University President Wayne A.I. Frederick said that when the city does issue the parameters under which in-person graduation could take place, there will certainly be capacity limitations and other restrictions.

Graduation is set for May 8, and the university had tentatively planned to hold in-person commencement that weekend for the classes of 2020 and 2021.

“However, we must continue to follow the recommendations of our local health officials, whatever those recommendations might be at the time of commencement, and act in the best interest of our community’s health and safety,” Frederick said in statement.

Howard University held a virtual graduation last year, where college presidents, celebrities and former President Barack Obama spoke.

