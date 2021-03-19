DC gives OK for National Shrine to open at 25% capacity

The District has approved the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception to open at 25% capacity from March 29 to April 5, just in time for Easter.

The approval was given by D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Chris Rodriguez.

The Shrine has the capacity to host 10,000 people, which means roughly 2,500 can congregate that week.

Easter is Sunday, April 4.

