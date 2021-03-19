CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Home » Washington, DC News » DC gives OK for…

DC gives OK for National Shrine to open at 25% capacity

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 19, 2021, 1:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The District has given the go-ahead to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception to open at 25% capacity from March 29 to April 5, just in time for Easter.

The approval was given by D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Chris Rodriguez.

The Shrine has the capacity to host 10,000 people, which means roughly 2,500 can congregate that week.

Easter is Sunday, April 4.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Employees give federal HR services low marks

Air Force trying to diversify its largely white, male pilot corps with new strategy

Reversing Trump, Pentagon to release new transgender policy

What's next for DoD collaboration in the cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up