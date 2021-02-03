CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Photos released, reward offer continues in St. John’s Church fire

Rick Massimo

February 3, 2021, 2:22 PM

Federal officials have released more photos in connection with a fire set at St. John’s Church, in D.C., amid protests against police brutality last May.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms on Wednesday released surveillance pictures of someone they’re looking for and they need the public’s help in identifying the person in connection with the fire at the church, on H Street in Northwest, across Lafayette Square from the White House. The person is wearing a multi-colored jacket.

ATF is looking for the person in the multi-colored jacket in this photo. (Courtesy Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms)

The bureau said there is still a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

You can call 1-888-ATF-Fire (888-283-3473) or the D.C. police (202) 727-9099.  Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

