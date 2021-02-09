DC teacher dies from health complications

A teacher who taught at a D.C. high school has died from health complications.

A teacher who taught at a D.C. high school has died from health complications.

Helen M. White was a cosmetology teacher at Ballou STAY — an Opportunity Academy that prepares young adults for college and the workplace — for 14 years. She died over the weekend.

A letter from Ballou STAY principal Cara Fuller described White as more than just an instructor and someone who taught more than just cosmetology.

“Ms. White taught others how to be a good mother, a better sibling, and how to better support and strengthen each other,” Fuller said.

Rest In Power Helen Marie White… 💔 pic.twitter.com/ivIsqtjuFb — Ballou S.T.A.Y. Opportunity Academy (@BallouSTAYDC) February 8, 2021

The Washington Teachers’ Union expressed its condolences to White’s family and the school community, and added that it is looking into White’s “in-person placement and exposure.” It’s unclear whether the exposure the union is referencing is related to the coronavirus.

WTOP has contacted the Washington Teachers’ Union and D.C. Public Schools for more information.

The WTU sends our condolences to Mrs. White’s family and the Ballou STAY community. We are working to uncover the facts around her in-person placement and exposure. President Davis will have further comment once we know more. — Washington Teachers’ Union (@WTUTeacher) February 8, 2021

Ballou STAY started some in-person learning last year for cosmetology and barbering students.

A donation site has been set up for White.

As of last Friday, 105 D.C. public school personnel working in person have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 31 students participating in in-person learning have tested positive.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.