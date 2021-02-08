CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS update | Md. expands screening of variants | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
‘Super’ reward for 3 DC police officers who defended US Capitol

Michelle Murillo

February 8, 2021, 8:23 AM

Three D.C. police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol during the deadly Jan. 6 riot received recognition at Sunday’s Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

A month and a day following the Capitol riot, three officers who joined U.S. Capitol Police in defending the building from pro-Trump protesters were received by a different kind of crowd at Super Bowl LV.

Daniel Hodges, who was immortalized in a video showing him being crushed in a door as the crowd stormed the Capitol building; Mike Fanone, who suffered a mild heart attack after being beaten by rioters; and Lila Morris were invited to Sunday night’s NFL championship game by the league and honored for their heroism, according to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The family of late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries sustained during the riot, was also invited to attend the Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers beat the Chiefs 31-9.

