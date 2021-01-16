INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
DC police seek to identify suspect in Capitol riot assault on officer

Valerie Bonk

January 16, 2021, 9:47 AM

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in identifying this suspect in the assault on officer Daniel Hodges during the U.S. Capitol riot. (Courtesy D.C. Police)

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an assault on an officer during the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Police say the suspect assaulted and used a clear police shield to pin D.C. police officer Daniel Hodges in a door jam during the riot on Jan. 6, according to a news release.

Police are releasing photos of the suspect and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to the Department’s text tip line at 50411, police said.

There is a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in D.C.

In addition, anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the case can be submitted online on the FBI website. Those with information can also contact a local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

