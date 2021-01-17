FBI looks for suspects who beat DC cop during Capitol siege

The FBI is looking for seven suspects that assaulted a D.C. police officer and unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

NEW: #FBIWFO & @DCPoliceDept are seeking public’s help in identifying those who assaulted MPD Officer Fanone on Jan 6. If you have info, report it to the #FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit photos/videos https://t.co/NNj84wkNJP & reference this photo #s. https://t.co/jOSFC2xmkp pic.twitter.com/8jwA0Hhikc — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 17, 2021

Officer Mike Fanone didn’t have to be at the Capitol that day. He responded after Capitol Police called for back up. The crowd ascended the steps hoping to get in to disrupt Congress from counting the electoral votes that would help seal President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

“We were going to go. We’re not gonna sit that one out,” Fanone told CBS news. “I was like what the f*** did I get myself into.”

Fanone said he was beaten by the crowd and was tased a half a dozen times.

“Ironically, I was being beaten with a Thin Blue Line flag,” Fanone told our news partners at NBC 4.

He also had his radio and badge ripped off and he said many people in the crowd were reaching for his gun.

“People started chanting ‘kill him with his own gun,'” he said. “I started thinking like maybe I can appeal to somebody’s humanity and I started like just yelling that I have kids.”

Some protesters surrounded Fanone to protect him and facilitated his escape.

“The people that helped me, you know, thank you. But f*** you for being there,” Fanone told NBC4.

He was taken to the hospital where doctors told him he experienced a mild heart attack that day.

Now the FBI is looking for the men who assaulted him.

The Washington Field Office released photos of the men that assaulted Fanone. The pictures show the seven suspects in the crowd.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Information also can be submitted here.