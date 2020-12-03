Pandemic-weary nature lovers flock to little-known DC nature retreat

A little-known conservation area in the heart of the D.C. is drawing high numbers of visitors this year, who are eager for fresh air and a break from teleworking and virtual schooling.

A little-known conservation area in the heart of D.C. is drawing high numbers of visitors this year. Many are eager for fresh air and a break from teleworking and virtual schooling.

The coronavirus pandemic has produced a high demand for hiking, biking trails and park land.

“It’s been a real lifesaver, especially with virtual school,” said Ellen Stiefeater, a resident of Capitol Hill, exploring the islands Wednesday with her two children, ages 4 and 6. “Virtual school is tough for kids and for parents … nature has been the answer for us, and luckily we don’t have to leave D.C. to find some nature,” she said.

The islands, declared a conservation area by Mayor Muriel Bowser in 2017, are nestled on a gentle bend of the Anacostia River. They are a natural haven for fish and wildlife, and a 3-mile hiking trail provides an unusual slice of the outdoors for people, just a stone’s throw away from the RFK Stadium parking lots.

The coronavirus pandemic has produced a high demand for hiking and biking trails and park land. WTOP/Dick Uliano The islands have a human-made history shaped by nature. WTOP/Dick Uliano A little-known conservation area in the heart of the District is drawing high numbers of visitors this year. WTOP/Dick Uliano During the pandemic, the islands have also become a welcome retreat for the COVID-19 weary. WTOP/Dick Uliano The islands, declared a conservation area by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in 2017, are nestled on a gentle bend of the Anacostia River. WTOP/Dick Uliano The islands are reached by a sturdy and handsome footbridge on pilings, which carries visitors from the bustle of the city over the wetland and into the solitude and splendor of nature on the long and narrow islands. WTOP/Dick Uliano Kingman Islands Living Classrooms director Lee Cain standing next to a sign that he carved and painted. WTOP/Dick Uliano ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

“Kingman Island is 40 acres, Heritage Island is another 7 acres, and it’s a beautiful hike. You can get up close and personal with wetlands, and there are beaver out there, and we see fox on Kingman Island. And really, it’s just a place to go and escape from being in the city, but it’s still in the middle of the city,” said Lee Cain, director of Kingman Island Living Classrooms.

“We have a lot of people that come here, and our numbers just jumped dramatically this year,” said Antonio Allen, a Kingman Island ranger.

More than 100,000 people have explored the islands so far this year, about 30,000 more than all of the islands’ visitors last year.

Kingman and Heritage Islands are owned by D.C., but in a public-private partnership, they are managed by Living Classrooms, a nonprofit devoted to inspiring children and adults, and in the case of the conservation area, bringing nature to the community.

The islands are reached by a sturdy and handsome footbridge on pilings, which carries visitors from the bustle of the city over the wetland and into the solitude and splendor of nature on the long and narrow Islands.

“It’s peace of mind. This is like the only place where you can sit for an hour or two, think, collect your thoughts,” Allen said.

The islands have a human-made history shaped by nature.

In 1916, river-dredging operations began, and the mud was piled in the area of the river, south of Benning Road Northeast. One hundred years later, reclaimed by nature, trees, grasses and other vegetation have grown from the mud; and the islands have become a natural habitat for flora and fauna.

During the pandemic, the islands have also become a welcome retreat for the COVID-19 weary.

“It’s open 365 days a year from light to dark every day,” Cain said.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.