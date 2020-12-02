CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Montgomery County issuing PPE kits in hard-hit neighborhoods

WTOP Staff

December 2, 2020, 10:41 PM

Montgomery County, Maryland, plans to issue some 4,000 coronavirus kits with personal protective equipment in the parts of the county the virus has hit the hardest.

Kits will contain hand sanitizer, alcohol wipes, gloves, tissues, masks, non-contact thermometers and batteries.

The supplies will be issued at three food distribution sites next week.

The distribution sites are:

  • Hughes United Methodist (10700 Georgia Ave. in Wheaton), Tuesday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Oak Chapel United Methodist Church (14500 Layhill Road in Silver Spring), Thursday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • East County HUB at East County Community Recreation Center (3310 Gateshead Manor Way in Silver Spring), Saturday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

About 1,000 kits were issued during a similar event in Wheaton last month.

The Montgomery County paid for the kits.

The county on Tuesday recorded 505 new coronavirus infections, the second-highest number since the beginning of the pandemic.

