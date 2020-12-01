COVID-19 testing expanded to asymptomatic students, staff in in-person learning

Coronavirus testing has been expanded to asymptomatic students and staff participating in in-person programming at D.C. schools. This comes after a student tested positive for the coronavirus.

Coronavirus testing has been expanded to asymptomatic students and staff participating in in-person programming at D.C. schools. This comes after a student tested positive for the coronavirus this week after the District allowed the return of some students to classrooms last month.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the new asymptomatic COVID-19 testing protocols pilot that will include free in-school testing for students and mailed testing kits for staff. It will begin next week.

“There is a sense of urgency to get more students back in school with their teachers, peers and school community, and we are hopeful that these new protocols move us one step closer to reopening,” Bowser said in a news release.

DCPS reported that one student who was a part of in-person activities has tested positive, and 16 in-person students are quarantining.

The number of staff working in person who have tested positive is five, with another five pending confirmation, and 34 are quarantining.

The school system did not provide anymore details about the current cases.

On-site testing for students in CARE classroom will be administered by DC Health staff every 10 days. Families will be provided consent forms to sign before testing.

Staff will be mailed a self-administered testing kit once a week, but they will not be required to complete the weekly test.

“The ability for DCPS to implement an asymptomatic testing protocol for students and staff will allow us to continue to meet our commitment to prioritize the health and safety of our entire school community,” Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee said.

DCPS had delayed bringing some students back to classrooms. Some elementary school students returned mid-November despite resistance from a teachers’ union.

The students participating in person are in CARE classrooms, which stands for Canvas Academics and Real Engagement. They meet five days a week, with Wednesday as a half day.

Classrooms have a facilitator, and students have their own technology device and headset. Students learn virtually with their teacher and class online.

D.C. plans to bring in more students into these classrooms in December and January.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.