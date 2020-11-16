Georgetown University to bring more students back to campus this spring

Georgetown University in D.C. announced that it is doubling the number of students on campus for the spring semester.

The university had 500 students living on campus this fall, and it’s bringing 500 additional students, most of the members of the undergraduate class of 2021, in the spring. These seniors live outside the D.C. area.

Georgetown said that it’s not able to bring back first-year and transfer students, who have had to delay their time on campus, at this time.

The school is developing a special residential summer semester for the class of 2024, which will give students a hance to live on campus and take courses before starting their second year. The program is optional and contingent on public health conditions, the school said in a statement.

Classes will be offered virtually, but the school is also planning some 200 hybrid courses for seniors and graduate students. These courses have in-person components.

“I know that this is not the message that many in our community hoped to hear when looking ahead to next semester,” university President John J. DeGioia said in a statement. “We understand the disappointment in not being able to fully return to campus and how eager our community is to be together in person.”

Undergraduate spring courses will begin Jan. 25.

Other universities in D.C. have also announced their spring semester plans. The George Washington University said last month that it will continue with virtual instruction in the spring but bring more students back to campus.

American University said it will offer more in-person classes and other activities for the spring 2021 semester, along with other changes.

