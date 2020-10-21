GW to welcome more students back to campus next spring, but virtual instruction continues

The George Washington University in D.C. announced that it can accommodate more students back to campus in spring, but virtual learning will continue.

The George Washington University in D.C. announced that it can accommodate more students who return to campus in the spring, but virtual learning will continue.

“In our ongoing efforts to support health and safety, we are now at a stage where we believe we can safely welcome back a limited number of additional residential students to campus for the spring semester,” the school said.

The university said it will continue to provide housing to those already living on campus due to extenuating circumstances, and those students do not need to reapply.

All other undergraduate students will get detailed instructions on how to apply to live on campus.

“We will provide ample time for students to apply, with no preference for the order in which students apply,” the university said in a news release.

Some 1,500 additional spaces are available, and if the applicants exceed that numbers, the university will use a lottery system to allocate these spaces.

GW said that its decision is subject to health and safety assessments, and it expects students living on campus to follow school and local public health requirements, including testing, wearing facial coverings and social distancing.

The school announced earlier in October that it will continue with virtual instruction in the spring.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.