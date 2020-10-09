GWU to continue virtual instruction in spring

The George Washington University in D.C. announced Friday that it will continue with virtual instruction in the spring.

After examining factors such as health and safety, continued uncertainty about the course of the coronavirus pandemic and feedback from the community, the university said in a statement that all undergraduate courses and most graduate programs will be conducted online.

There are limited exceptions for classes that require in-person instruction or research.

The university will continue to give a 10% tuition reduction to students who do not live on campus, and graduate tuition will remain frozen.

“We remain committed to ensuring that students’ out-of-pocket university costs are equal to or less than an on-campus residential experience,” the university said.

The tuition for undergraduate students entering this school year is $58,550.

As for graduation in May, the university said that it does not anticipate that it will be able to hold events in person, including on the National Mall and on campus.

“For our graduating students and their families, we know you are wondering about Commencement,” the release said.

“Unfortunately, given restrictions on gatherings that will likely still be in place in May 2021, we do not anticipate we will be able to hold Commencement events in person, including on the National Mall and on campus. We will provide more information about plans for virtual commencement events for our community soon.”

