DC to hold voter registration event with local sports teams

D.C. is holding a voter registration event Tuesday, and members of the District’s sports teams will be on hand to greet residents as they become voters.

Representatives from the Washington Football Team, the Washington Wizards, the 2018 Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals, the 2019 WNBA champion Washington Mystics and the 2019 World Series champ Washington Nationals (including the Racing Presidents) will be present and handing out souvenirs and other giveaways.

The event will be held at the Entertainment and Sports Arena’s Blue Parking Lot located at 1100 Oak St. SE in Congress Heights from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday is the last day that residents can register early for the Nov. 3 election. If you are not able to register to vote by Oct. 13, same-day registration is available during early voting (from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2) and on Election Day.

For more information on how to vote in D.C., check out WTOP’s D.C. voter guide.

