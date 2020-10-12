Tuesday, Oct. 13 is the deadline to register to vote in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. However, both D.C. and Maryland allow same-day voter registration when early voting begins later this month. Here are the deadlines you need to know.

Time is running out to register to vote.

Tuesday, Oct. 13, is the deadline to register to vote in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

However, both D.C. and Maryland allow same-day voter registration when early voting begins later this month.

Below is more information about voter registration in D.C., Maryland and Virginia as well as other key deadlines you need to know.

Virginia deadlines

In Virginia, the deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 13.

If you want to register by printing out an application and mailing it back to your board of election, it must be postmarked by Tuesday. If you choose to register in-person at your local office, you must submit your registration by 5 p.m. You can find your local voter registration office online.

You can also register online. You have to complete the online registration by 11:59 p.m.

You can check if you’re registered to vote on the Virginia Department of Elections citizen portal.

Another key deadline in Virginia comes next week. The last day to ask to have an absentee ballot mailed to you in Virginia is Friday, Oct. 23. If you wait this long, the Virginia Department of Elections recommends you return your completed ballot in person, instead of mailing it in.

See everything else you need to know about voting in Virginia with WTOP’s Virginia Voter Guide.

Maryland deadlines

In Maryland, the deadline to register to vote — or to update your information — is Tuesday, Oct. 13.

If you choose to register by mailing a printed application, you’ll need to have it postmarked by Oct. 13. You can find the address for your local board of election online.

You can also register to vote online.

If you use the online system, you must be finished by 9 p.m. The State Board of Elections recommends you access the system no later than 8:50 p.m. on Oct. 13 to make sure you meet the deadline.

If you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can check online using the Voter Lookup tool.

Even if you miss the Oct. 13 deadline, you can still register to vote in Maryland later this month when early voting begins, because the state has same-day registration.

Early voting starts Oct. 26. If you still need to register, you can go to any early voting center in the county where you live and bring a document showing proof of residency. That includes a Maryland driver’s license or ID card with your current address or a paycheck, bank statement or utility bill with your name and address.

You can find a list of early voting centers in Maryland on the state Board of Elections website.

Same-day registration also applies on Election Day itself, which is Nov. 3. Here is a list of Election Day vote centers in Maryland.

If you update your address on Election Day, you will be asked to complete a provisional ballot, and an election judge will assist you with the process.

In Maryland, there’s another key deadline this week if you plan to vote by mail. Your request for a mail-in ballot must be received by your local board of election by Oct. 20. The Maryland State Board of Elections recommends you mail your request by Oct. 15 to make sure it is delivered in time.

See everything else you need to know about voting in Maryland with WTOP’s Maryland Voter Guide.

D.C. deadlines

In D.C., Tuesday, Oct. 13, is also the voter registration deadline ahead of the election.

You can register by mail or online.

However, just like Maryland, D.C. allows same-day registration during early voting and on Election Day.

In D.C., early voting begins Oct. 27. You can find a list of early voting sites and Election Day vote centers in D.C. online.

You will need to bring proof of residency with you. This can consist of a D.C. driver’s license, paycheck, bank statement, utility bill or lease, among other options.

You can check whether you’re registered to vote online or by calling the D.C. Board of Elections at 202-727-2525.

Unlike in Maryland and Virginia, D.C. mailed all active registered voters a ballot. (In Maryland, registered voters were sent a mail-in ballot request). However, if you were not mailed a ballot, or misplaced it, or you want to have your ballot mailed to an address other than your residence on file with the Board of Elections, the deadline for the Board of Elections to receive this request is next Monday, Oct. 19.

You can see directions for requesting a mail-in ballot on the Board of Elections website.

See everything else you need to know about voting in D.C. with WTOP’s D.C. Voter Guide.