Smithsonian to reopen 2 more museums Friday

The Smithsonian's National Museum of American History and National Museum of the American Indian will reopen to the public Friday.

There will be some health and safety changes due to the pandemic, however.

Both museums will have reduced hours, and visitors will need to reserve free timed-entry passes. Additionally, museum cafes and retail shops will not be open, tours will be suspended, and children’s play areas will be closed.

The new museum hours are:

National Museum of American History: Open Friday to Tuesday with reduced hours of operation, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Visitors will enter through the entrance on Constitution Avenue, between 12th and 14th streets Northwest. The National Mall entrance will be closed.

National Museum of the American Indian: Open Wednesday to Sunday with reduced hours of operation, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Smithsonian says safety measures being implemented include:

Requesting that all visitors who are sick or who do not feel well stay home.

Requiring that visitors age 6 and older wear face coverings during their visit. Face coverings are strongly recommended for visitors ages 2 and older, per CDC guidelines.

Closely monitoring and limiting the number of people in each museum. Visitors will need to obtain a free timed-entry pass in advance of their visit. Beginning Monday, visitors can reserve passes online or by phone and select the desired date and time for their visit.

Implementing safe social distancing, including one-way paths and directional guidance where appropriate.

Providing hand-sanitizing stations for visitors and conducting enhanced cleaning throughout all facilities.

Establishing maximum capacity for restrooms to accommodate safe social distancing.

