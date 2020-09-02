Police: Officer shoots, kills 1 in Southeast DC

It was one of two shootings that involved D.C. police officers on Wednesday in the city.

A D.C. police officer has shot and killed a man Wednesday afternoon in Southeast, and according to police, a gun was recovered from the scene.

Around 4 p.m., police said an officer shot the man on Orange Street Southeast, just east of Joint Base Anacostia. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said that officers were investigating reports of people sitting in a vehicle with guns. When officers got near the car, Newsham said several suspects got out and fled on foot, at which point an officer fired their weapon, striking one of the fleeing suspects.

Newsham would not comment on why the officer shot while the suspect was running away, saying that an investigation into the shooting would be conducted.

Newsham said the the deceased was “what we believe to be an adult male.”

Police said two guns were recovered from the scene of the shooting.

Multiple streets were closed while officers conducted an investigation.

Alert: Police Activity ⛔️ the below locations until further notice due to an Investigation

Road Closures:

⛔️200 Blk of Orange St SE between 2nd St and 4th St SE

⛔️200 Blk of Oakwood St SE between 2nd St and 4th St SE

⛔️2900 Blk of 2nd St SE between Orange St and Oakwood St SE — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) September 2, 2020

In the other shooting, Newsham said several officers were potentially shot at on South Capital Street Southwest around 1:30 p.m.

He said that no officers or police cruisers were struck by bullets, and officers couldn’t be completely sure that they were the intended targets of the shooting.

Police are looking for a gold-colored Mercedes with Virginia plates.