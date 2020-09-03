Protesters gather outside DC police station after officer fatally shoots person

Protesters gathered outside a D.C. police station Wednesday night after an officer fatally shot a person earlier in the day.

It was one of two shootings that involved D.C. police officers Wednesday. The other shooting did not result in any injuries, and the suspects are still wanted by police.

FYI: Due to Police/Demonstrators Activity, Alabama Avenue SE is currently⛔️between Knox Place and 24th Street SE until further notice

Avoid the and Area / Watch for MPD directions or Seek an Alternate Route

Around 4 p.m., police responded on Orange Street Southeast, just east of Joint Base Anacostia, to investigate a man with a gun.

Officers found people in and around a vehicle and upon seeing police, two people fled on foot. One of the persons brandished a gun while being pursued on foot, and an officer fired his gun and wounded the person, identified as 18-year-old Deon Kay, of Southeast.

Kay was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other suspect escaped and was not apprehended.

On its Facebook page, Black Lives Matter DC told followers Wednesday night to pull up to the 7th District police station on Alabama Avenue Southeast.

The group called the event a “Stop MPD Protest” in a tweet.

DEVELOPING:

DC Officer Shoots, Kills Man in Southeast.

DC Officer Shoots, Kills Man in Southeast.

Demonstrators have gathered at the Metropolitan Police Department's 7th District station.

