CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC tourism takes deep hit | Montgomery Co. to delay Phase Three | Groups most affected by pandemic | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Washington, DC News » Protesters gather outside DC…

Protesters gather outside DC police station after officer fatally shoots person

Abigail Constantino

September 3, 2020, 2:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Protesters gathered outside a D.C. police station Wednesday night after an officer fatally shot a young man earlier in the day.

It was one of two shootings that involved D.C. police officers Wednesday. The other shooting did not result in any injuries, and the suspects are still wanted by police.

Around 4 p.m., police responded on Orange Street Southeast, just east of Joint Base Anacostia, to investigate a man with a gun.

Officers found people in and around a vehicle and upon seeing police, two people fled on foot. One of the persons brandished a gun while being pursued on foot, and an officer fired his gun and wounded the person, identified as 18-year-old Deon Kay, of Southeast.

Kay was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other suspect escaped and was not apprehended.

On its Facebook page, Black Lives Matter DC told followers Wednesday night to pull up to the 7th District police station on Alabama Avenue Southeast.

The group called the event a “Stop MPD Protest” in a tweet.

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up