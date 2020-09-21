DC offers grants to help restaurants with outdoor dining during winter

D.C. is offering grants to help the city's bars and restaurants prepare themselves to maintain outdoor dining into the winter.

D.C. is offering grants to help the city’s bars and restaurants prepare themselves to maintain outdoor dining into the winter while beating the cold.

Up to $6,000 is available to locally owned and independent restaurants getting ready to continue their outdoor streatery-style drinking and dining, as the region works to prevent the coronavirus from regaining a foothold while the weather grows cooler.

Businesses can begin the application process online starting Monday. Funding can be used to buy equipment like tents or heaters, propane fuel, and lighting or furniture for outdoor spaces.

Business owners will need to submit a proposed budget explaining how the money would be spent. Grants cannot be used to reimburse businesses for eligible items that have already been purchased.

Applicants need to have an active sidewalk cafe permit, a temporary sidewalk cafe permit (colloquially known as a streatery) or a summer garden or sidewalk cafe endorsement from the District’s Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration.

The city plans to start doling out grant money on Oct. 1.

More Coronavirus News