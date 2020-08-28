Thousands march in DC to protest police brutality

Thousands of people are headed to D.C. Friday as part of a massive movement to protest police brutality.

The march route starts at the Lincoln Memorial and will head south on 23rd Street onto the southern portion of Independence Avenue toward Ohio Drive.

From there, protesters will march to the West Potomac Park Polo Field, across from the M.L.K. Memorial, which will be the dispersal point.

Participants are expected to gather at 7 a.m. and disperse around 3 p.m.

The NAACP will also livestream the march.

A full schedule is available online.

The “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” comes nearly three months after nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and amid continued coronavirus restrictions in the District and elsewhere.

It’s also on the heels of extreme unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where a Black man was shot in the back by police and paralyzed and a 17-year-old stands accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a chaotic night of demonstrations.

The march was born out of the protest movement that sprang up in cities across the U.S. after the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest in May.

For those headed to the D.C. area, the weather Friday is expected to be hot and humid.

There are many road closures in effect around the National Mall from 6 a.m. Friday until 11:59 p.m.

The march was organized by the Rev. Al Sharpton and his National Action Network.

He announced it in June during the eulogy he gave at Floyd’s funeral.

It takes place on the 57th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, at which the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” address.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to the report.