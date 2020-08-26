CORONAVIRUS NEWS: High-risk DC residents may get free testing | Melania Trump reassures virus sufferers | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Weather News » Miserable heat and humidity…

Miserable heat and humidity in DC forecast

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

August 26, 2020, 9:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Enjoy Wednesday, because the rest of the week will be hot and humid, with a heat index that could surpass 100, and a chance for rain.

The threat of Hurricane Laura is increasing, with the storm expected to become a “catastrophic” Category 4 hurricane, even stronger than previously expected.

“Thursday and Friday will both be miserably hot and humid again,” NBC Washington Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

Thursday will have the higher temperatures. Friday will have the higher humidity.

Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-90s, but the heat index could reach 100 to 104.

“The high clouds from Hurricane Laura will begin to arrive on Friday and should hold temperatures down a few degrees, but the increasing levels of tropical levels of humidity will offset any ‘cool down,'” Bell said.

The hurricane is expected to reach the Gulf Coast on Wednesday night and, while it will no longer be a hurricane, its cloud circulation is likely to be near Roanoke, Virginia, by noon on Saturday.

“Rainfall in our area could also be quite heavy with local amounts of 2 to 3 inches — the heaviest rain coming Saturday night,” Bell said. “Our waterlogged soil ahead of the storm means that flash flooding will be a concern from 2 p.m. Saturday until around sunrise on Sunday.”

The good news? A large area of high pressure dropping south from Canada will help make sure tropical downpours don’t hang around too long.

Current conditions

Forecast

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, much lower humidity. Seasonably warm. Highs: 83 – 88.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, comfortable. Isolated shower possible. Lows: 65 – 72.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. Afternoon Heat Index near 100 – 104. Isolated afternoon storm possible. Highs: 92 – 97.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Hot and humid with scattered afternoon rain/thunderstorms. Highs: 89 – 94.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Very humid. Showers likely before 2 p.m. Heavy rain possible by the evening, with the risk of flash flooding overnight. Highs: 80 – 86.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up