3rd man arrested in killing of 11-year-old Davon McNeal

Police in D.C. have arrested the third out of four suspects wanted in the Fourth of July shooting death of 11-year-old Davon McNeal in Southeast D.C.

Carlo General, now 20 years old, was arrested Wednesday and charged with premeditated first-degree murder while armed. According to police, he has two prior gun arrests in D.C., a probation violation in Virginia and is currently under Maryland Supervised Probation.

The arrest comes two weeks after a reward of up to $10,000 was offered to find General and 25-year-old Marcel Gordon. U.S. Marshals said the two have “a callous disregard for human life and public safety.”

Gordon remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Christian Wingfield, 22, and Daryle Bond, 18, were arrested and charged with premeditated first-degree murder while armed earlier this month.

McNeal was shot in the head by a stray bullet shortly after a July 4 peace cookout organized by his mother, Crystal McNeal, who works as a violence interrupter for one of the contractors working with D.C.’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement. She held her son in her arms as he died.

The shooting happened on Cedar Street, which was the subject of a round-the-clock watch by the police because of a previous shooting earlier that week. Police were called away for “a priority assignment” just minutes before McNeal was shot.

McNeal attended Kramer Middle School in Southeast D.C. and played football. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called his death “an unimaginable tragedy.”