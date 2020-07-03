CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US hits 150K coronavirus deaths | Why number of infections in Va. is considered low | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Washington, DC News » 3rd man arrested in…

3rd man arrested in killing of 11-year-old Davon McNeal

Rob Woodfork

July 30, 2020, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in D.C. have arrested the third out of four suspects wanted in the Fourth of July shooting death of 11-year-old Davon McNeal in Southeast D.C.

Carlo General, now 20 years old, was arrested Wednesday and charged with premeditated first-degree murder while armed. According to police, he has two prior gun arrests in D.C., a probation violation in Virginia and is currently under Maryland Supervised Probation.

The arrest comes two weeks after a reward of up to $10,000 was offered to find General and 25-year-old Marcel Gordon. U.S. Marshals said the two have “a callous disregard for human life and public safety.”

Gordon remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Christian Wingfield, 22, and Daryle Bond, 18, were arrested and charged with premeditated first-degree murder while armed earlier this month.

McNeal was shot in the head by a stray bullet shortly after a July 4 peace cookout organized by his mother, Crystal McNeal, who works as a violence interrupter for one of the contractors working with D.C.’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement. She held her son in her arms as he died.

The shooting happened on Cedar Street, which was the subject of a round-the-clock watch by the police because of a previous shooting earlier that week. Police were called away for “a priority assignment” just minutes before McNeal was shot.

McNeal attended Kramer Middle School in Southeast D.C. and played football. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called his death “an unimaginable tragedy.”

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up